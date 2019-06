The Page County softball team needs just two more wins to repeat as state champions.

The Panthers, who won the Class 2 state title in 2018, are preparing to play in the 2019 state semifinals. Page County will meet Richlands Thursday (6/13) at Radford University. The same two squads met last season in the state championship game, with the Panthers winning 3-0.

First pitch for Thursday's semifinal game is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Radford University.