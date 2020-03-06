Page County's Gordon breaks JMU & CAA home run record

Page County native Kate Gordon broke the James Madison and Colonial Athletic Association softball record for career home runs Friday afternoon.

Page County native Kate Gordon broke the James Madison and Colonial Athletic Association softball record for career home runs Friday afternoon.

Gordon's home run in the bottom of the second inning against UConn gave her 47 for her career and set a new mark for JMU and the CAA. It was her second home run of the game after blasting one on the first pitch she saw leading off the bottom of the first inning. The Dukes would lose to UConn, 9-5.

A native of Shenandoah, VA who attended Page County High School, Gordon has been a mainstay in JMU's lineup over the last four seasons. She entered Friday with a .414 career batting average in 166 games played.