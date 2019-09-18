Palmer adds more depth to JMU running back position

Freshman running back Latrele Palmer adds even more depth to the JMU running back position after he impressed in his debut performance for the Dukes.

Palmer saw his first game action for JMU in the Dukes' recent win over Morgan State. Though he played only in the fourth quarter, Palmer led JMU in rushing with 58 yards on eight carries.

"He's a real good downhill runner and can make people miss," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "(Palmer) runs with power, has some speed. He's a real smart guy, too."

Palmer's performance was enough to earn him a spot on JMU's travel roster for this Saturday's game at Chattanooga. He is a physical running back who is listed at 5'11", 228 pounds but also showed off some speed with a 26-yard run against Morgan State.

Despite Palmer's skill and potential, he is part of a position group that is perhaps JMU's deepest. The top four running backs on the depth chart are Solomon Vanhorse, Percy Agyei-Obese, Jawon Hamilton, and Austin Douglas. Redshirt junior Eric Kirlew also has five carries on the season.

JMU and Chattanooga are scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.