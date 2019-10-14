Palmer becoming factor in JMU backfield

True freshman running back Latrele Palmer is becoming an important part of the James Madison backfield.

Palmer helped the Dukes earn a win over Villanova Saturday in a top-five showdown at Bridgeforth Stadium. He entered the game in the fourth quarter and ran for a 69-yard touchdown that helped the Dukes ice the game. Palmer finished the game with 103 rushing yards on eight carries.

"It gave me a lot of confidence," said Palmer. "Coach (Cignetti) always told me be ready because anything can happen. So I guess it was my turn and I showed him what I could do."

Through the first seven games of the season, Palmer has appeared in four contests for the Dukes. He has run for 248 yards on 26 carries for a team-best average of 9.5 yards per carry. Palmer has added three touchdowns on the ground.

"We bumped him up a few weeks ago," said Cignetti. "He got some end of the game work against Elon. The week before, I think he got a few touches too. We feel like he is one of our four guys."

JMU returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Dukes visit William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.