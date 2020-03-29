Parker enters transfer portal

James Madison sophomore point guard Deshon Parker is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Parker made the announcement with a post on Twitter Saturday. He joins JMU teammates Darius Banks and Dwight Wilson in entering the transfer portal. All three players were recruited by former James Madison head coach Louis Rowe. Rowe and JMU mutually parted earlier this month and Mark Byington was named head coach of the Dukes earlier this month.

Parker started all 30 games for the Dukes this past season and averaged 10.1 points and 4 rebounds per game.