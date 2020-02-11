Parker picking up offensive game for Dukes

Sophomore point guard Deshon Parker is coming off his best individual week for the James Madison men's basketball team.

In JMU's loss to Drexel last Thurday, Parker was the Dukes' best player and kept James Madison in the game with a career-high 23 points. He followed that performance up by scoring 23 points in JMU's 80-78 loss at Delaware this past Saturday. Parker scored with under a minute to play to tie the game before the Blue Hens hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Parker had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but his last-second attempt was no good.

"He's our starting point guard and we expect him, maybe not to score 23 points, but we expect him to have this level of focus and this level of energy," said JMU head coach Louis Rowe.

For the season, Parker is averaging 10.1 points per game. He has started every game for the Dukes and leads the squad with 99 assists.

"He's a really good player," said JMU head coach Louis Rowe. "He's always really competitive. He wants to win."

Parker and the Dukes return to action Saturday night when JMU welcomes Towson to the Convocation Center for an 8 p.m. tip-off.