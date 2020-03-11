Pendleton County rallies to clinch state tournament berth

The Pendleton County boys basketball team defeated Trinity Christian, 45-38, in a Class A Region II Co-Final Wednesday night.

The Panthers rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win and clinch a spot in the West Virginia Class A state tournament. With the win, Pendleton County improves to 23-0 overall this season.

Moorefield falls in Region II Co-Final

The Moorefield boys basketball team lost to Notre Dame, 85-42, in the other Class A Region II Co-Final Wednesday evening. The Yellow Jackets' season ends just one game short of the state tournament.