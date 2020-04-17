Polk hoping for NFL chance after breakout season

Brandon Polk played just one season with the James Madison football team but he made the most of his time with the Dukes.

"JMU...I am forever thankful for them, the coaching staff, the players there, just everyone," said Polk, in a FaceTime interview with WHSV earlier this week. "They pushed me to be great."

Polk joined the Dukes as a transfer from Penn State prior to the 2019 season. He led JMU in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,179), and receiving touchdowns (11) while helping the Dukes make a run to the FCS National Championship game.

"It was a great time," said Polk. "I enjoyed every second of it."

Soon after the season ended, Polk, a native of Ashburn, Virginia, started training for the NFL in Florida. He was supposed to take part in JMU's Pro Day before it was shut down due to COVID-19. Polk tried to go through a Pro Day workout in New Jersey but that was also canceled before he was able to show off his skills in Atlanta, Georgia.

Polk went through a Pro Day routine in Atlanta where he says he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash. His time would've ranked second-fastest among all players who ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, if he had been invited to the event. Henry Ruggs III, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

"It was definitely exciting," said Polk. "I had been pretty much running that since I was down in Florida."

If Polk is selected next week in the NFL Draft, it will likely be during the late rounds. Polk also has a good chance to be signed as a free agent if he goes undrafted.

"The decision I made to come to JMU was I think one of the best decisions I ever made," said Polk. "Just to come...and showcase my talent and playing football with the guys that were down there and the guys that helped me and pushed me to what I was able to do."