Polk's playmaking ability fuels JMU offense

Redshirt senior Brandon Polk has added another dimension to the James Madison football team's offense.

Redshirt senior Brandon Polk is JMU's leading receiver in 2019.

Polk, who is in his first season with the Dukes, brings speed and versatility to the Dukes from the wide receiver position. He started his college football career at Penn State before transferring to JMU prior to the 2019 season. Polk currently leads JMU in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and yards per reception.

"I love this program and I love the team," said Polk. "I love being here. I love the atmosphere. I love all the coaches, all the players. It's just a amazing experience here."

In JMU's recent win over Towson, Polk set career highs in catches (8) and receiving yards (121). His 60-yard TD catch in the second quarter helped the Dukes build a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"He's played in big games and made big catches," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, referring to Polk's time at Penn State.

Brandon Polk's 2019 Stats - James Madison Football

44 receptions

680 receiving yards

15.5 yards per reception

6 receiving touchdowns

38 rushing yards (19.0 yards per rush)