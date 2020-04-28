Polk's speed & versatility earns him NFL chance with Rams

Former James Madison wide receiver Brandon Polk has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

Polk went undrafted but quickly joined the Rams after the 2020 NFL Draft ended.

"(The Rams) had been talking to me a lot," said Polk. "Weeks before and then the week of and that's the spot I knew I really wanted go."

Polk played just one season at JMU after transferring from Penn State but he made his time with the Dukes count. He led JMU in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,179), and receiving touchdowns (11) during the 2019 season.

Polk says the Rams value him as a wide receiver and kick/punt returner. In his one season with JMU, Polk averaged 25.7 yards per kick return. He had 14 kick returns for 360 yards in 2019.

"Punt returner, kick returner is something they needed as well as a receiver," said Polk. "They got rid of Brandin Cooks, their speed guy, so it definitely felt like that was the spot to go."