Postiglione leaves Bridgewater for head coaching job at Moravian

Shawn Postiglione has resigned as the head coach of Bridgewater College men's basketball. He has accepted the same job at Moravian College.
BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- After four seasons as head coach of the Bridgewater men's basketball program, Shawn Postiglione is leaving to take over the head position at Moravian College in Pennsylvania.

Postiglione had a record of 26-26 over the past two seasons, which included leading the Eagles to their first winning campaign in four years.

"Post is a great basketball mind who was able to recruit athletic players that could defend and compete within a very tough Old Dominion Athletic Conference," said Director of Athletics Curt Kendall. "We wish him well as he moves on with his coaching career."

A young Eagles squad was over .500 in 2017-18, finishing 14-12 overall. Freshman Dimetri Chambers was an All-ODAC selection while earning both state and conference Rookie of the Year accolades.

Bridgewater went 12-14 this past season, but the year included a win over #21 Lynchburg and also saw BC take two other nationally-ranked opponents into overtime.

Over his four seasons, Postiglione's teams posted a 5-3 record at the Don Glick Classic hosted by Bridgewater College. The Eagles have won five straight at the Glick Classic.

The Eagles also managed a winning record against nearby conference rival Eastern Mennonite, going 5-3 against the Royals with Postiglione as head coach.

Before taking over at Bridgewater, Postiglione was an assistant at ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College. The Yellow Jackets achieved a #1 national ranking during the season, won the ODAC championship and reached the NCAA Elite Eight.

The search for the new Bridgewater men's basketball coach begins immediately.

 