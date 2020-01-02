Practice time in Harrisonburg crucial for Dukes

The James Madison football team is preparing to play North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game.

JMU is practicing in Harrisonburg before travelling to Frisco, Texas next week for the title game. With a busy schedule for the team surrounding the game in Texas, the Dukes say practice in the Friendly City is crucial in preparing for the Bison.

"Our quality work really needs to be done here because once we get down there, there's a lot of different functions for the team," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "We will get a couple walk-thrus but that will be about it."

The Dukes are making their third trip to the FCS National Championship game in the last four years. JMU defeated Youngstown State to win the title in 2016 before losing to NDSU in the 2017 title game.

Kickoff of the FCS National Championship game is scheduled for 12 p.m. (Eastern) on Saturday, January 11. The game will be televised on WHSV (ABC).