Preseason practice underway for Bridgewater College football

The Eagles practiced on their game field Tuesday morning after beginning preseason workouts last week.

Practice is underway as the Bridgewater College football team as the Eagles prepare for the 2019 season.

BC is led by head coach Michael Clark, who is entering his 25th season at the helm. He led the Eagles to a 6-4 record (4-3 ODAC) in 2018 after Bridgewater was picked to finish last in the conference.

The 2019 ODAC preseason poll has not yet been released but it's likely the Eagles won't be picked at the bottom again after last season's breakout performance. Bridgewater is led on offense by senior quarterback Jay Scroggins, who served as the Eagles' starter last season. He is entering his fifth season of college football.

The defensive unit is led by senior linebacker Re'Shaun Myers, who is the reigning ODAC Defensive Player of the Year. As a junior in 2018, Myers registered 84 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He has been named a preseason All-American by multiple publications prior to the 2019 season. Myers transferred to Bridgewater prior to the 2017 season after starting his career at Division I Coastal Carolina.

Bridgewater has five home games on the schedule in 2019. The Eagles open the season by hosting Gettysburg on Saturday, August 7 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.