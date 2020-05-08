Promising JMU women's lacrosse season ended early

The NCAA Division I women's lacrosse tournament was scheduled to start Friday and James Madison would've likely been in the field.

The women's lacrosse season, along with all other NCAA spring sports, was canceled early in 2020 due to COVID-19. When the season was shut down, JMU was finding its groove as a team.

The Dukes were nationally ranked with a 5-1 overall record, five-game winning streak, and two victories over top-25 teams (No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Penn State). In JMU's final two games of the season, the Dukes earned wins over Big Ten opponents Penn State and Rutgers by a combined score of 32-11.

"For us, it's just hard because you get a taste of what you have worked towards and to have it kind of taken away from you, I just think it's unsettling," said JMU women's lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe.

JMU was considered to be the favorite to the win the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes were ranked No. 13 in the final IWLCA poll of the season.