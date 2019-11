Weyers Cave, Va. native Quin Houff will race full time in the No. 00 Chevrolet car for StarCom Racing for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

StarCom Racing, which will start its third full season in Cup Series in 2020, announced signing Houff in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old's first race in his new car will come in the Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020.