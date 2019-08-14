RCBL Finals: Armentrout's gem, Bocock's blast leads Clover Hill to 2-1 series lead

Corey Armentrout delivered a gem on the mound and Tyler Bocock provided the power at the plate to help Clover Hill defeat Bridgewater, 7-1, Wednesday evening in game three of the RCBL Finals.

Armentrout, the veteran left-hander, threw a complete game. He scattered six hits, allowed just one earned run, and struck out thirteen batters in the process.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Clover Hill's Blake Sipe singled home Ross French. Bocock then came to the plate, with runners on the corners, and blasted a three-run homer to right center to put the Bucks in front 4-0.

Clover Hill added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. French finished the night 3-4, with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored while Sipe drove in a pair of runs for the Bucks.

Jacob Grabeel and Antonio Florentino-Sosa each had a pair of hits for the Reds. Right-hander Derek Shifflett went the distance on the mound for Bridgewater, striking out ten and allowing seven earned runs over eight innings out work.

Game four of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Thursday at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.