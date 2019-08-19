RCBL Finals: Clover Hill wins 2019 championship

Clover Hill defeated Bridgewater, 8-2, Monday night to win the 2019 Rockingham County Baseball League championship. The Bucks defeated the Reds, 4-2, in the best-of-seven RCBL Finals.

Tyler Bocock threw a complete game and struck out twelve batters in the victory for the Bucks. Bocock was named MVP of the RCBL Finals.

Grant Painter, a star at Riverheads High School and James Madison baseball commit, homered and drove in three runs for the Bucks. Bocock, John Siciliano, and Cody Swisher each had a pair of hits in the victory for Clover Hill.

Jacob Grabeel hit a two-run homer in the loss for the Reds.

Clover Hill's title comes after a dominant regular season in which the Bucks went 24-4 overall before playoff series wins over Grottoes, Elkton, and Bridgewater. The Bucks and Reds met in the RCBL Finals for the third straight year and Clover Hill came out on top in 2019 after losing in the Finals to Bridgewater in both 2017 and 2018.