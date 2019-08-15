RCBL Finals: Reds rally to even series, 2-2

The Bridgewater Reds defeated the Clover Hill Bucks, 5-4, in ten innings Thursday evening in game four of the RCBL Finals. The best-of-seven series is now tied, 2-2.

Jacob Grabeel's sacrifice fly scored Derek Shifflett in the bottom of the tenth inning to complete a comeback victory for the Reds.

The Bucks built a 4-2 lead after six innings. With the teams tied at two after three innings of play, Ross French singled home Grant Painter to make it 3-2. Clover Hill extended its lead with an RBI single by Tyler Bocock scoring Blake Sipe in the top of the sixth.

Bridgewater responded with an RBI single by Kyle Weston in the bottom of the sixth before tying the game in the seventh inning when Brett Tharp scored on an error by the catcher.

On the mound, Shifflett did the unthinkable for the Reds. After throwing eight innings Wednesday night in a game three loss, he started on the mound again Thursday and allowed just one earned run while striking out eight batters over five innings pitched.

Game five of the series is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Saturday at Buck Bowman Park in Dayton.