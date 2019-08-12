RCBL Finals: Reds tie series, 1-1

The Bridgewater Reds defeated the Clover Hill Bucks, 6-5, Monday evening at Ray Heatwole Field to even the RCBL Finals at one game apiece.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Kyle Eagle's double scored Antonio Florentino-Sosa and Nick Griffin. Clover Hill responded with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Kevin Kirk and an RBI hit-by-pitch from Ross French.

The Bucks grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh when John Siciliano bounced one through the hole on the left side of the infield. Blake Sipe scored easily and Tyler Bocock hustled home on the play to put Clover Hill in front by two runs.

Bridgewater tied the game with two runs of its own in the bottom of the seventh. Griffin scored on a wild pitch before Jacob Grabeel singled home Eagle to knot the game up at four. The Reds took the lead for good in the eighth when Logan Phelps' single plated Corbin Lucas and Florentino-Sosa.

Eagle finished the night 2-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Bocock recorded a pair of hits and two runs scored for the Bucks in the loss.

Luke Foss started on the mound for the Reds. He allowed two earned runs over six innings pitched while striking out three. Clover Hill starter Eric Yankey surrendered four earned runs over six innings. He struck out five and walked four batters.

Game three of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Wednesday at Buck Bowman Park.