RCBL Semifinals: Bridgewater builds 2-0 series lead over Broadway

The Bridgewater Reds defeated the Broadway Bruins, 9-1, Wednesday evening to take a 2-0 series lead in the RCBL Semifinals.

Bridgewater starter Tucker Garrison threw a gem for the Reds. The lefty struck out nine batters while allowing just two hits and one earned run over eight innings of work.

Trailing 1-0, Bridgewater scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. The Reds added five more runs across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings combined.

John Judy collected a pair of hits for the Bruins.

Game three of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday night in Broadway. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.