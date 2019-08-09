RCBL Semifinals: Clover Hill, Bridgewater advance to Finals for third straight year

With series-clinching wins Friday night, Clover Hill and Bridgewater both advanced to the RCBL Finals, where the teams will meet for the league title for a third straight year.

The Bridgewater Reds completed a sweep of the Broadway Bruins in the RCBL Semifinals Friday night.

Clover Hill defeated Elkton, 10-0, in a seven-inning contest Friday night. With the victory, the Bucks clinched the best-of-five semifinal series, 3-1. Bridgewater completed a semifinal sweep of Broadway, defeating the Bruins, 8-7, Friday evening.

Clover Hill and Bridgewater met in the RCBL Finals in 2017 and 2018, with the Reds winning the title both times. The 2019 RCBL Finals are tentatively scheduled to start Sunday evening. The series is a best-of-seven format.

Clover Hill clinches semifinal series over Elkton

Tyler Bocock recorded three hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in a pair of runs in Clover Hill's series-clinching 10-0 win over Elkton Friday night in the RCBL Semifinals. Clover Hill won the best-of-five series, 3-1.

Veteran lefty Corey Armentrout went the distance on the mound for the Bucks in the seven-inning contest. He struck out seven, scattered nine hits, and didn't allow a run.

Jose Rocha recorded three hits for Elkton in the loss.

Bridgewater rallies to complete sweep of Broadway

Bridgewater scored four runs over the final two innings to complete a comeback win over Broadway, 8-7, Friday evening. With the victory, the Reds completed a 3-0 sweep of the Bruins in the RCBL Semifinals.

The big hit for the Reds came via Jacob Grabeel in the top of the ninth inning. His single plated a pair of runs to tie the game, 7-7. League MVP Corbin Lucas would score the go-ahead, winning run later in the inning on an error by the catcher.

Lucas collected two hits, had two RBI, and scored a run for the Reds. Antonio Florentino-Sosa allowed just one hit and struck out ten batters in 5.1 shutout innings of relief for Bridgewater.

Austin Whetzel had three hits and drove in five runs for Broadway in the loss.