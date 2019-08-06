RCBL Semifinals: Clover Hill bounces back, Bridgewater take series lead

Clover Hill bounced back to even its series with Elkton while Bridgewater defeated Broadway to take a 1-0 series lead in the RCBL Semifinals.

Clover Hill evens series with Elkton

Clover Hill bounced back from a loss Monday evening to defeat Elkton, 16-3, Tuesday night. The RCBL Semifinal series between the two teams is now tied, 1-1.

The Bucks pounded out 21 hits, led by Tyler Bocock who went 3-6 with a home run, RBI, and four runs scored. As a team, Clover Hill recorded 10 extra-base hits in the victory.

On the mound, Eric Yankey struck out 13 batters over six innings to claim the win. Matthew Plotner went 1-3 with a double and two RBI for the Blue Sox.

Game three of the series is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Thursday in Dayton.

Bridgewater takes 1-0 series lead over Broadway

Bridgewater defeated Broadway, 11-9, Tuesday evening in game one of the RCBL Semifinal series between the two teams.

Tucker Garrison blasted a three-run homer while Derek Shifflett recorded three hits and three runs scored. Shifflett also went the distance on the mound, striking out 15 batters while allowing eight earned runs in a complete-game effort.

Matt Meiser went 3-5 with a pair of triples and two RBI for Broadway as the Bruins rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth before coming up short.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Wednesday evening in Bridgewater.