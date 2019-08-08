RCBL Semifinals: Clover Hill takes 2-1 series lead over Elkton

Clover Hill defeated Elkton, 7-4, Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the RCBL Semifinals.

Drew Easter blasted a two-run homer and added a double in the victory for the Bucks. Tyler Bocock earned the win on the mound after striking out seven batters over six innings while allowing four earned runs. Bocock also went 4-4 at the dish with two RBI.

Lee Carneal went 3-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored for the Blue Sox.

Game Four of the best-of-five series is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Friday in Elkton.