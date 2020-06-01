RCBL set to return June 27

The Rockingham County Baseball League will return June 27.

The league's Board of Directors met Monday night and decided on the start date for the 2020 season. League play has been postponed to this point due to COVID-19. It was previously hoped the RCBL could begin play June 12 but the league pushed the start date back Monday evening.

League commissioner Randy Atkins says the plan is for teams to play a 21-game schedule this summer.

The Clover Hill Bucks defeated the Bridgewater Reds to win the RCBL Championship last season.