RCBL still plans to open season June 12

The Rockingham County Baseball League is still planning to begin the 2020 season June 12.

RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins confirmed the league's plans to WHSV Tuesday via text message.

Virginia governor Ralph Northam released guidelines Monday for the reopening of the state in response to COVID-19. The plan involves three phases and June 12 is projected to fall within Phase II, which would include a restriction on gathering of 50 or more people.

Atkins says the RCBL will meet as a league once more before the start of the season to address any changes or updates from Northam and the state.