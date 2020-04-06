RCBL still plans to play 2020 season

The Rockingham County Baseball League still plans to play ball in 2020.

In a statement released Monday night, the RCBL says it is postponing its start until June 12 to be compliance with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to last until June 10, in response to COVID-19. The 2020 RCBL season was scheduled to start May 22. This announcement comes after the Valley Baseball League recently canceled its 2020 campaign.

The RCBL is canceling its all-star game in order to play as many games as possible with a shortened season.