R.E. Lee boys, SJHS girls soccer teams advance to state title matches

The Robert E. Lee boys and Stonewall Jackson girls soccer teams each clinched a spot in their respective state title matches with victories Friday.

Lee earns shot at Class 2 title

Behind a hat trick from senior Kyle Stenzel, the Robert E. Lee boys soccer team defeated Giles, 7-1, Friday morning in the Class 2 semifinals at Radford's Cupp Stadium. Senior Marcos Sasia added two goals for the Leemen, who will play in the program's first-ever state championship match.

Lee will meet George Mason for the Class 2 title. The Mustangs are the only team to defeat Lee this season and knocked the Leemen out of the state tournament last season.

The two squads will meet at RU Recreational Field (309 East Main Street, Radford, VA) at 9 a.m.

SJHS girls advance to first state title match in program history

The Stonewall Jackson girls soccer team defeated Eastern Montgomery, 3-1, Friday afternoon at RU Recreational Field in the Class 1 semifinals. Sophomore Kylene Franklin scored two goals in the victory. Sophomore Brooke Jones added another goal for the Generals.

SJHS will take on Auburn Saturday morning for the Class 1 title. The match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Christiansburg High School.

It marks the Generals' first-ever appearance in the state championship match.