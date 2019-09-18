Red zone efficiency helps Bridgewater to 2-0 start

The Bridgewater College football team is off to a 2-0 start in 2019 due in part to the Eagles' success in the red zone on offense.

Bridgewater has scored 78 points combined in its first two games of the season. The Eagles offensive output comes as a result of strong execution near the end zone.

"We have been in the red zone six times and have scored six touchdowns," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark.

Bridgewater is averaging 425.5 yards of total offense per game, with 205 yards coming on the ground. Demetreus Jalepes has a team-high 192 rushing yards and two rushing TDs while Jarrod Denham has scored four touchdowns on just six total offense touches. Leading the offense is quarterback Jay Scroggins who has been efficient in the passing game with a 62.5% completion percentage to go along with 423 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Eagles return to action Saturday when Bridgewater travels to Shenandoah for the ODAC opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.