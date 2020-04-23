Redskins draft Chase Young with No. 2 overall pick

The Washington Redskins drafted defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday evening.

Young was a standout at Ohio State and led the FBS with 16.5 sacks during the 2019 season. It had been anticipated for weeks that the Redskins would take Young with the No. 2 pick. Many NFL Draft experts consider Young to be the most talented player in the entire draft.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick.