Redskins name Case Keenum starting QB

On Saturday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced that the preseason quarterback battle between veteran Case Keenum and first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins Jr., is over.

Case Keenum will start under center week one for the Washington Redskins.

"Great confidence and command over the team," Gruden said. "I think we have a great confidence that Case can lead us to a great win against Philadelphia."

Keenum will start the Redskins season opener on September 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 31-year-old veteran, who the Redskins acquired from Denver during the offseason has thrown for over 200 yards and one touchdown on 16-of-30 passes in three preseason games. He also has one lost fumble.

"Excited to continue to earn the right to be the leader for this team," Keenum said. "I compete with myself every day, if you're gonna come in the locker room and you're gonna play me in ping-pong, like, I'm not letting you have a point."

Keenum's first start with the Redskins will coincidentally come against the team that elminated him in the 2018 NFC championship game when he played for the Minnesota Vikings.

