Redskins preparing for virtual draft

Ron Rivera is getting ready for his first NFL draft as head coach of the Washington Redskins.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which is 11 days away and will be conducted virtually.

Many experts predict that the Redskins will take Chase Young, a potentially franchise changing defensive end out of Ohio State, while others believe the Redskins could trade down.

"We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team," Rivera said. "To me there's a few guys on that board that are those kind of players. I'd like to believe in the back of my mind I know what we want to do. But you've got to go through the process."

Rivera says the team needs extra preparation because of the unusual situation.

There's a lot to think about, there really is and again, having to do this virtually, that is we've talked as a group the last three days, four days, about what everybody needs to be aware of and what everybody needs to be ready to happen."

