Redskins to hire first African-American female coach

The Redskins will be hiring the NFL's first full-time African-American female coach.

Jennifer King will join the team as a full-time Assistant Coach, working on the offensive side of the ball.

According to The Athletic, King will be the first full-time female black coach in the NFL’s history and the fourth woman overall.

King has worked closely with Redskins staff and was previously an intern for the Carolina Panthers during their 2017 season under Ron Rivera.

King was also an assistant wide receiver coach for the Arizona Hotshots as well as an offensive assistant for Dartmouth College.

The Redskins have not released an official announcement of King’s hiring.