Report: Former HHS star Kristi Toliver expected to sign with LA Sparks

According to multiple reports, former Harrisonburg High School basketball standout Kristi Toliver is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

Howard Megdal of High Post Hoops was the first to report news of Toliver's signing.

Toliver helped the Washington Mystics win a WNBA title in 2019 while averaging 13.0 points per game and 6.0 assists per contest during the regular season. She previously played for the Sparks from 2010-2016, helping the franchise win a WNBA title in 2016.

Toliver has played for three teams (Washington, Los Angeles, Chicago) during her time in the WNBA. She is averaging 12.4 points per game and 3.6 assists per game across her 11 years in the league.