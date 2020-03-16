Reports: Virginia Tech's Nolley entering transfer portal

According to multiple reports, Virginia Tech men's basketball player Landers Nolley II is entering the transfer portal. The Roanoke Times and Jeff Goodman of Stadium are among those reporting that Nolley is transferring.

Nolley was a standout for Virginia Tech as a redshirt freshman during the 2019-2020 season. He averaged a team-best 15.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per contest. He is expected to be one of the most sought-after transfers in college basketball this offseason.

He was named All-ACC honorable mention and a member of the All-Freshman team this season.