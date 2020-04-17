Rice guard Trey Murphy III transfers to UVA

Dean and Markel Families Men's Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Thursday (April 16) that Trey Murphy III (Durham, N.C.) is joining the 2019 NCAA national champion Cavaliers.

Murphy III has signed a financial aid agreement and is transferring to Virginia after playing the last two seasons at Rice.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Murphy III will be able to practice with the team but not play in games for Virginia during the 2020-21 season. He will have two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“We are certainly excited to add Trey to the Virginia basketball family,” Bennett said. “Trey is a very skilled and versatile player who will join us with two years of collegiate experience already. We look forward to having him at UVA for the next several years.”

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Murphy III led Rice in scoring (13.7), field goals (131), dunks (21) and blocks (16), and ranked second in 3-pointers (75), steals (27) and free throw percentage (82.4%). Murphy III ranked sixth in Conference USA in 3-pointers per game (2.6), 11th in free throw percentage, 13th in scoring, 14th in defensive rebounds (4.3) and 15th in rebounding. He recorded six 20-point games, including a career-high 25 points against Northwestern State and 21 points and nine rebounds at Middle Tennessee. Murphy III scored 10 or more points in 25 of 29 games and tallied a pair of double-doubles. He shot 43.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

Murphy III averaged 8.4 points in 32 games as a freshman in 2018-19. He ranked fourth in Conference USA in 3-point percentage at 42.1 percent and reached double figures in scoring in 12 contests. Murphy III scored 24 points against UAB and 18 against Middle Tennessee and North Texas.

“I’m super excited to get to work with my teammates and coaches, and excited to attack this redshirt year,” Murphy III said. “During this process, the opportunity to join the UVA program under the guidance of Coach Bennett and his staff was something I found difficult to resist. Coach Bennett exhibited the same confidence and belief in me as I do myself. I see myself growing as a player and person at the University of Virginia. This is truly a blessing that I am extremely grateful and excited to embark. Wahoo Nation Let’s GOOO!”

Murphy III is a 2018 high school graduate of Cary Academy. He averaged 24.7 points and 7.4 rebounds en route to Raleigh News & Observer All-Metro honors. He shot 49.4 percent from the field, 43.6 percent from 3-point range and 85.8 percent from 3-point range. He averaged 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and earned Triangle Independent School Athletic Conference (TISAC) All-Conference honors as a junior in 2016-17.