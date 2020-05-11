Richey, Dobbs become latest Dukes to enter transfer portal

James Madison freshman guards Quinn Richey and Zyon Dobbs are entering their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Both players made their decisions public Monday with posts on Twitter. Richey appeared in 16 games for the Dukes in 2019-2020 and averaged 1.8 points per game in 6.9 minutes per contest. Dobbs played in 17 games at JMU this past season and averaged 1.4 points per contest in 6.8 minutes per game.

Six players have decided to transfer out of the program this offseason following the coaching change of Louis Rowe to Mark Byington. Richey and Dobbs join Deshon Parker, Darius Banks, Dwight Wilson, and Devon Flowers as outgoing transfers. Byington has also secured five commitments from incoming transfers to go along with three high school commits in the Class of 2020.