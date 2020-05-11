Richey beomes latest Duke to enter transfer portal

James Madison freshman guard Quinn Richey is entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Richey made the announcement Monday on Twitter. He appeared in 16 games for the Dukes in 2019-2020 and averaged 1.8 points per game in 6.9 minutes per contest.

He is the fifth player to transfer out of the program this offseason following the coaching change of Louis Rowe to Mark Byington. Richey joins Deshon Parker, Darius Banks, Dwight Wilson, and Devon Flowers as outgoing transfers. Byington has also secured five commitments from incoming transfers to go along with three high school commits in the Class of 2020.