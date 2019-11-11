Richmond week arrives for JMU football

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Richmond.

James Madison Football - 2019

The Dukes and Spiders will renew their longstanding rivalry Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. It marks the 37th meeting between the two programs, with the all-time series tied 18-18.

"A while back (former JMU head coach) Mickey Matthews and I were talking before the season started and he said there's two games you gotta win every year," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "You gotta win William & Mary and you gotta win Richmond."

Cignetti continued, jokingly, "I kind of view it like you gotta win every game here."

JMU has won the last three meetings between the two programs, including a 63-10 victory at Richmond last season.

"It's an in-state rival and it's the next one up and I know it means a lot to a lot of people," said Cignetti. "So that's added incentive but it means a lot to us. We have a lot to play for. I have been telling the team, every game you play now becomes more important."

Kickoff between the Dukes and Spiders is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.