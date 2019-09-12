Riverheads & East Rockingham to meet in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Riverheads and East Rockingham will square off Friday night in the WHSV Game of the Week for week three of the high school football season.

Riverheads, the three-time defending Class 1 state champion, is off to a 2-0 start on the season. East Rockingham is 0-1 and coming off a bye week. The Eagles lost to rival Spotswood, 20-12, in week one.

Kickoff between Riverheads and East Rockingham is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Elkton.

Tune to WHSV at 11:35 p.m. each Friday night throughout the high school football season to see WHSV EndZone, a 30-minute show featuring highlights and coverage of high school football in the Shenandoah Valley.