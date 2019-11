Riverheads and Stuarts Draft will meet Friday in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week eleven of the high school football season.

Both teams are 9-0 overall and unbeaten in Shenandoah District play. The winner of Friday night's contest claims the district title.

Stuarts Draft is currently ranked No. 1 in the VHSL Region 2B playoff standings while Riverheads is No. 1 in the Region 1B.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Stuarts Draft High School.