Riverheads' Smiley, Casto earn major awards from VHSL

The VHSL announced the Class 1 all-state football awards Tuesday and Riverheads was well-represented.

Junior running back Zac Smiley was named the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year. Smiley ran for 135 yards and scores three total touchdowns in Riverheads' 31-24 win over Galax Saturday to claim the Class 1 state title.

Riverheads head coach Robert Casto is the Class 1 Coach of the Year. He led the Gladiators to a 15-0 overall record and the program's fourth consecutive Class 1 state title.

The following Riverheads players earned VHSL Class 1 all-state honors:

First Team - Offense

Center - Gage Maxfield (Senior)

Offensive Lineman - Collin Armstrong (Junior)

Offensive Lineman - Spencer Hostetter (Junior)

Running Back - Zac Smiley (Junior)

Kicker - Peyton Skillman (Senior)

All-Purpose - Braeson Fulton (Senior)

First Team - Defense

Defensive Lineman - Jameson Shover (Senior)

Linebacker - Zac Smiley (Junior)

Defensive Back - Elijah Dunlap (Senior)

Second Team - Offense

Wide Receiver - Braeson Fulton (Senior)

Second Team - Defense

Defensive End - Dave Brooks (Junior)

Defensive Back - Isaiah Dunlap (Junior)