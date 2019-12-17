Riverheads' Smiley, Casto earn major awards from VHSL

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The VHSL announced the Class 1 all-state football awards Tuesday and Riverheads was well-represented.
Junior running back Zac Smiley was named the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year. Smiley ran for 135 yards and scores three total touchdowns in Riverheads' 31-24 win over Galax Saturday to claim the Class 1 state title.
Riverheads head coach Robert Casto is the Class 1 Coach of the Year. He led the Gladiators to a 15-0 overall record and the program's fourth consecutive Class 1 state title.
The following Riverheads players earned VHSL Class 1 all-state honors:
First Team - Offense
Center - Gage Maxfield (Senior)
Offensive Lineman - Collin Armstrong (Junior)
Offensive Lineman - Spencer Hostetter (Junior)
Running Back - Zac Smiley (Junior)
Kicker - Peyton Skillman (Senior)
All-Purpose - Braeson Fulton (Senior)
First Team - Defense
Defensive Lineman - Jameson Shover (Senior)
Linebacker - Zac Smiley (Junior)
Defensive Back - Elijah Dunlap (Senior)
Second Team - Offense
Wide Receiver - Braeson Fulton (Senior)
Second Team - Defense
Defensive End - Dave Brooks (Junior)
Defensive Back - Isaiah Dunlap (Junior)