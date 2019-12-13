Riverheads, Stuarts Draft preparing for state final games

The Gladiators are going for their fourth consecutive Class 1 state title, while in Class 2, the Cougars are trying to win their first ever state championship.

Stuarts Draft and Riverheads will both host VHSL football semifinal games in their respective classes Saturday afternoon.

"It's great for Augusta County that we have two teams right here in Augusta County that we have two teams right in this area that are representing our area," Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. "Everybody talks about the beach and Richmond and where football is played and they kind of forget that here in the Shenandoah Valley we play pretty decent football too."

