The Riverheads baseball team is just two victories away from winning back-to-back Class 1 state championships.

Riverheads won the 2018 Class 1 state title by defeating Honaker, 13-1, at Radford University last June.

The Gladiators can earn a return trip to the state title game with a win over Auburn in the semifinals Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Calfee Park in Pulaski.