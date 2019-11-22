Riverheads duo signs with JMU baseball

A pair of Riverheads High School baseball standouts have signed to play at the Division I level for James Madison.

Seniors Grant Painter and Braeson Fulton have signed to join the Dukes. A Signing Day ceremony to honor the two players at Riverheads H.S. Friday afternoon.

"It's awesome," said Painter, who is primarily an infielder but can play multiple positions. "It's a dream come true to be able to go play baseball with one of my best friends and it's just an amazing opportunity that we both have and we are just both blessed to be able to do it together."

The duo joins a JMU program coming off it's best season since 2011. The Dukes won 30+ games in 2019 for the first time since 2011 and advanced to the CAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

"I love where the mindset is with the program," said Fulton, who will likely be a catcher at JMU. "We are ready to get up there and start winning games."