Riverheads football to play in fifth straight state semifinal

It should come as no surprise: Riverheads football is back in the state semifinals.

Casto said his team will enjoy being able to play at home in the semifinal.

The Gladiators are three-time defending Class One state champions and are in the state semifinals for the fifth straight season.

Riverheads is 13-0 in 2019. Through the first three games of the playoffs, the Gladiators have outscored opponents 150 to 6.

Next up is a game against Essex on Saturday Saturday with a spot in the state title game on the line.

"I think we're understanding our technique and what we're trying to do defensively," head coach Robert Casto said. "We had to replace nine starters off last year's team. These kids are growing and they're understanding. They play really hard as a unit. We don't have a single so called superstar on the defense. We've got 11 guys that get to the ball. They play well with team defense and I think they're doing a good job."

Kickoff Saturday between Essex and Riverheads is set for 1:30 p.m. at Riverheads High School.