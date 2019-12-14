Riverheads football wins fourth consecutive state title

Riverheads defeated Galax, 31-24, Saturday afternoon at Salem Football Stadium to win the 2019 VHSL Class 1 State Championship. With the victory, the Gladiators have now won four consecutive Class 1 state championships.

Junior Zac Smiley scored three touchdowns for Riverheads. He had a pair of rushing TDs to go along with a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. Smiley finished the game with 135 yards rushing.

Sophomore fullback Cole Burton delivered the biggest play of the game with a 60-yard touchdown run to put the Gladiators in front, 31-24, with 4:02 remaining in the game.

Riverheads finishes the season with a perfect, 15-0 record.