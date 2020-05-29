Riverheads holds signing day for multiple student-athletes

STAUNTON, Va. -- Riverheads High School hosted a socially-distanced signing day ceremony for student-athletes who will compete at the next level Thursday afternoon.
The individual signings were scheduled 10 minutes apart and there was a limited number of people allowed to attend each signing ceremony in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following students signed with institutions to compete athletically after high school:
Tyler Wilmer - Roanoke College - Track & Field and Cross Country
Michael Robertson - Mary Baldwin University - Baseball
Ryan Kehrer - Mary Baldwin University - Track & Field
Gage Maxfield - East Coast Prep - Football
Elijah Dunlap - Bridgewater College - Baseball