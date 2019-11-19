Riverheads volleyball earns a return trip to state championship

The Riverheads High School volleyball team swept Rappahannock, 3-0, in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals Tuesday evening.

With the victory, the Gladiators earn a spot in the VHSL Class 1 state championship match for the second consecutive season. Riverheads lost to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the 2018 state championship.

Riverheads will meet Auburn, who defeated Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the other state semifinal Tuesday night, for the state title Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at Salem Civic Center.