Riverheads volleyball falls in state title match

The Riverheads High School volleyball team lost to Auburn, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 1 State Championship match. The match was played at Salem Civic Center.

Auburn took the first two sets of the match (25-21, 25-21) before Riverheads rebounded to win the third set (25-16). Auburn closed out the match and claimed the state title with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.

This marks the second straight year Riverheads has finished as VHSL Class 1 runner-up. The Gladiators lost to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the state title match last season. Riverheads finishes the 2019 season with a 22-4 overall record.