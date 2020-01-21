Roadcap removed from JMU softball roster

James Madison softball senior catcher Kierstin Roadcap is no longer on the Dukes' roster.

In a statement emailed to WHSV Tuesday, a JMU athletics spokesperson said "Kierstin Roadcap has been removed from the JMU softball roster due to a violation of team rules." The university did not specify as to what the exact violation was.

Roadcap has been a mainstay in JMU's lineup over the last three years. She has 153 career starts to her name to go along with a .278 batting average and 19 home runs. Roadcap is a local product from Turner Ashby High School.